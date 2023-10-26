Brock Purdy returns to 49ers practice

There’s a chance the 49ers will have their starting quarterback when they play the Bengals on Sunday.

Brock Purdy returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session while in concussion protocol, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Just because Purdy was participating — likely on a limited basis — doesn’t mean he’s cleared. But it’s a positive sign, as it means he’s progressing and could be on the field for Week 8.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that Purdy began experiencing concussion-related symptoms on the flight back to California following Monday night’s loss to the Vikings.

Purdy has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,668 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

If Purdy is unable to play in Week 8, Sam Darnold will start in his place.