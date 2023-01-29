Brock Purdy returns to the game after Josh Johnson removed for concussion check

The 49ers’ quarterback situation has gone from bad to worse.

Or perhaps from worse to disaster.

While Brock Purdy was not officially ruled out from the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan told FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews at halftime that “it sounds like a no” when she asked about Purdy’s availability for the second half.

But on the first drive of the third quarter, San Francisco quarterback Josh Johnson was removed from the game after he was hit hard by defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh for a concussion check. Replays showed Johnson hitting the back of his head on the turf as he was brought down.

That happened on second down. So on the next play, Purdy came back in and handed off to running back Christian McCaffrey.

It’s unclear if Purdy can throw and if he’ll stay in the game on San Francisco’s next possession.

The 49errs may have to use some combination of Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, or Deebo Samuel at quarterback for the rest of the game. The club could also turn to Jauan Jennings, who was a quarterback in high school.