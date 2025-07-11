Mark Andrews: I’ve had to eat a lot of crap, but I’m excited to show who I am

Lamar Jackson said last month he didn’t like how people were talking about David Andrews after the tight end’s two gaffes in the playoff loss to the Bills. Andrews didn’t much like it either.

“[I’ve had] to eat a lot of shit in the last however long it’s been,” Andrews said Friday, via Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. “But I’m excited to go show who I am, what I can be and what I can help this team with, because I’m not done yet.”

Andrews lost a fumble in the fourth quarter with the Ravens trailing the Bills 24-19, and then, with 1:33 left, he dropped a game-tying two-point pass from Jackson.

With Andrews headed into the final year of his contract, his future in Baltimore was a source of speculation. Andrews reiterated that he focused on “the good things, the things that I can control” during an offseason of criticism and uncertainty.

Andrews, 29, caught 55 passes for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

About to enter his eighth season, Andrews was told Friday that an ESPN survey of league executives, coaches and scouts considered him one of the top-10 tight ends.

“I think that there’s not many 11-touchdown guys left off the top tight end list, but it is what it is,” Andrews said, smiling. “Again, it wasn’t until six games [into the season] that I scored a touchdown, so I know what I can do. There’s points last year where I wasn’t my best; I wasn’t fully there. But I’ve got a great direction. I’ve been able to take care of my body, learn different ways to stay at the top of my game, and I just know what I can bring and who I am as a player. It’s still there.”