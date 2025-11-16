 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy throws first TD since Week 4, 49ers lead 13-0

  
November 16, 2025

Welcome back Brock Purdy.

The 49ers quarterback is making his first start since Week 4 and he has his first touchdown pass since returning to action. Purdy hit tight end George Kittle with a 30-yard bomb to give the 49ers a 13-0 lead with 9:51 to play in the first quarter.

Eddy Pineiro’s extra point was blocked, so that remains the score in Arizona.

Purdy did not throw a pass on the first 49ers possession because Christian McCaffrey ran for a one-yard score after a 98-yard Skyy Moore kickoff return to open the game. He was 3-of-4 for 68 yards on the second possession.