Javier Loya disagrees with NFL punishment

The NFL has suspended Texans minority owner Javier Loya indefinitely, and for a minimum of six months, along with a $500,000 fine. Loya disagrees with the outcome.

“I have cooperated fully with the league from the moment this matter arose,” Loya said in a statement from The Voice Society, a P.R. firm. “All charges against me were dismissed over a year ago, and I have remained transparent, respectful, and forthcoming throughout the process.

“Although I voluntarily stood down from all team and league activities for more than two and a half years, I respectfully disagree with the NFL’s decision. I have always conducted myself with integrity, and I am grateful that the legal process ultimately resulted in the dismissal of all charges.

“I will continue to cooperate to address any remaining questions directly with league leadership, and I look forward to seeking reinstatement and returning my full focus to supporting my family and the Houston community.”

The most serious charges against Loya were indeed dismissed. He accepted a misdemeanor charge of “harassment with intent to annoy.”

Loya may apply for reinstatement in June 2026.