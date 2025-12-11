 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins again a limited participant in Thursday practice

  
Published December 11, 2025 04:48 PM

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins continues to make his way through concussion protocol and was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

Higgins returned to action last week after missing the Week 13 win over the Ravens while in concussion protocol. But after taking some significant hits in the loss to the Bills, Higgins again reported having concussion-like symptoms.

In 12 games this season, Higgins has 46 receptions for 667 yards with a team-leading nine touchdowns.

Notably as he returns from injured reserve, defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) was again a full participant in practice on Thursday after receiving the same designation on Wednesday.

Safety PJ Jules (ankle) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Defensive end Joseph Ossai (shin) and linebacker Shaka Heyward (fibula) remained full participants.