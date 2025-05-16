 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_purdyextended_250516.jpg
Purdy, 49ers reportedly agree to 5-year extension
nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering 'critical year' to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Brock Purdy’s contract has a true average from signing of $45 million per year

  
Published May 16, 2025 07:32 PM

The contract song remains the same.

The agent supplies a number that puts the deal in the best possible light, with the biggest possible numbers. Reality arrives later.

For 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, his new contract — leaked at 5:00 p.m. ET on a Friday, where bad news usually goes to die — has a best-case number of $265 million over five years. That’s a new-money average of $53 million per year, tying him for seventh with Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

But it’s not a five-year extension that kicks in come 2026. His remaining contract, with $5.346 million in salary for 2025, gets torn up and replaced with a six-year, $279.346 million contract. That’s a per-year average from signing of $45.057 million.

Which seems more than fair for a middle-of-the-pack quarterback. And it’s OK to call him that. He’s not among the top five. It’s a stretch to put him in the top 10. For the last pick in the 2022 draft, there’s no shame in being roughly the 16th best quarterback in the entire NFL.

In time, we’ll know much more about the true value of the deal. The key factors are these: (1) signing bonus; (2) full guarantee at signing; and (3) cash flow over the first three years.

The structure of the deal also will show whether the 49ers are tied to the contract for one, two, or three years. (Teams rarely commit fully to more than three years of any non-rookie contract — except for the Browns.)

The whole truth will emerge, in time. And the general rule of thumb in these matters is that, the longer it takes, the less convenient the truth will be.