Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra re-sign with Lions

  
Published April 17, 2023 01:06 PM
nbc_pft_detdtraftneeds_230413
April 13, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the Lions must focus on in the draft and explain how strengthening their interior defensive line and CBs could make them consistent contenders.

The start of the offseason program in Detroit meant the end of free agency for a pair of the teams tight ends.

There was never much question about whether Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra would be returning to the team for the 2023 season. Both players were tendered as exclusive rights free agents, which left them without the ability to negotiate with anyone other than the Lions and made it inevitable that they would sign their tenders at some point.

Monday’s transaction wire brought word that both players have signed.

Wright had 18 catches for 216 yards and four touchdowns last season. His biggest highlight came when he turned a short pass from Jared Goff into a game-winning 51-yard touchdown against the Jets.

Zylstra had 11 catches for 60 yards and four touchdowns in 13 appearances last year.

The two players join 2022 fifth-rounder James Mitchell and Derrick Deese Jr. as the tight ends on Detroit’s roster.