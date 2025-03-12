 Skip navigation
49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Brocky Purdy nearly doubles his 2024 salary, with performance-based pay

  
Published March 12, 2025 12:39 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned the paltry (by NFL starter standards) sum of $985,000 in 2024. He has nearly doubled his money, thanks to the NFL’s performance-based pay system.

Purdy will get a check for another $857,842, thanks to a program that rewards low-compensation players who put in a high-percentage of playing time.

Purdy ranks No. 16 on this year’s list. The leader for 2024 was Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood, at $1.092 million.

It’s a league-wide program that doesn’t impact a team’s cap. And it’s a way to create a little fairness for the guys who are actually pulling an oar without being paid as much as the other oar-pullers.

For Purdy, a far bigger reward is coming. If he’ll accept the team’s best offer on a long-term deal.