Broncos activate Drew Sanders

  
Published November 26, 2024 05:47 PM

Linebacker Drew Sanders is back on the 53-man roster in Denver.

The Broncos announced that Sanders was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. The 2023 third-round pick has spent the entire season recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered this offseason.

Sanders had reached the end of his 21-day practice window, so the Broncos had to activate him or shut him down for the season. The coming days should bring more word about whether he’s ready to resume a role on gamedays.

Sanders played 17 games and made four starts as a rookie. He had 24 tackles and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Broncos also waived guard Calvin Throckmorton on Tuesday.