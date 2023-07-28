Broncos activate Kendall Hinton, sign Michael Bandy

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_alkerpresser_230728.jpg
Alker ‘relishing’ his time at The Senior Open
nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_alkerpresser_230728.jpg
Alker ‘relishing’ his time at The Senior Open
nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos activate Kendall Hinton, sign Michael Bandy

  
Published July 28, 2023 11:51 AM

The Broncos announced a trio of roster moves involving wide receivers on Friday.

Kendall Hinton has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and Michael Bandy has been signed to the 90-man roster. Nick Williams was waived in a corresponding move to Bandy’s signing.

Hinton made his NFL debut as a quarterback as an emergency replacement in 2020 when all of the Broncos’ actual quarterbacks were out due to COVID protocols. The former college quarterback has 39 catches for 486 yards and a touchdown in his other 28 appearances for Denver.

Bandy had 10 catches for 89 yards in 10 games for the Chargers last season.