Broncos activate RB Tyler Badie from injured reserve

The Broncos added running back depth for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Bills.

The team announced Saturday it has activated running back Tyler Badie from injured reserve. The Broncos placed offensive tackle Frank Crum on the non-football injury list in a corresponding move.

Denver also elevated offensive guard Nick Gargiulo from the practice squad to the active roster for game day.

Badie has not played since a back injury in Week 4 against the Jets. The Broncos had listed him as questionable to return this week.

In Week 3, Badie saw the most extensive action of his career with nine carries for 70 yards in the win over the Buccaneers.

Badie was designated to return to practice on Dec. 24.

Crum was previously ruled out of Denver’s game against Buffalo and also missed the Broncos’ regular-season finale against the Chiefs with an illness.

Gargiulo, a 2024 seventh-round pick, spent the regular season on the Broncos’ practice squad and was elevated three times. He was inactive for all three contests.