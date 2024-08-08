Broncos announce 2024 uniform schedule

The Broncos revealed their 2024 uniform schedule Wednesday.

Denver will wear its Summit White jerseys in all three preseason games and the first two regular-season games. The Broncos then will don their Sunset Orange jerseys in a Week 3 road game against the Buccaneers.

Denver will wear its primary orange jerseys at home for the first time in Week 6 against the Chargers.

The Broncos previously announced they will wear their 1977-inspired throwback uniforms twice this season. Denver will debut the throwback jerseys during Alumni Weekend in Week 5 against the Raiders and again in Week 18 against the Chiefs.

The Broncos will wear their white jerseys in their first prime-time matchup of the season when they visit the Saints for Thursday Night Football in Week 7. The team will then wear its Midnight Navy alternate jerseys and white helmets for the first time for a Week 13 Monday Night Football matchup with the Browns.

Teams are permitted to wear throwbacks and alternate jerseys a combined three times during a season.

Denver is scheduled to wear its primary orange jerseys in home games against the Chargers, Panthers, Falcons and Colts. The team will wear its white jerseys in a home game against the Steelers and road meetings with the Seahawks, Jets, Saints, Ravens, Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers and Bengals.

The team will announce full uniform combinations — with pants and socks — during the week of each game.