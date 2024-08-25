Broncos CB Damarri Mathis carted off with ankle injury

The Broncos didn’t make through even one defensive series Sunday before what looks like a concerning injury.

Cornerback Damarri Mathis was injured on the second play from scrimmage, only 52 seconds into the game. His right leg bent underneath him and the pile fell on him as he assisted in the tackle of Cardinals running back Tony Jones after a 6-yard gain.

Mathis immediately grabbed his lower right leg.

He needed a cart to get back to the X-ray room.

The Broncos announced that Mathis is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Mathis was competing with Riley Moss for the starting job opposite Patrick Surtain, though Moss appears the leader.

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Mathis has appeared in 33 games, missing only one in his career, with 17 starts. He has 100 tackles and pass breakups.