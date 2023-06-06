Broncos could have interest in Dalvin Cook, if he’s released

It remains unclear whether the Vikings will keep, trade, or cut running back Dalvin Cook. If they eventually release him, plenty of teams are expected to be interested.

One such team, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com, could be the Broncos .

It makes sense. G.M. George Paton served as assistant G.M. in Minnesota when Cook was drafted, six years ago. Also, Broncos coach Sean Payton wants a heavy rotation of running backs.

The money will be the issue. The Broncos have $11.7 million in cap space. A trade of Cook’s current salary of $10.4 million to Denver won’t happen, absent a restructuring.

But if Cook gets cut, the Broncos might just give it a shot. Along with others.