Broncos’ depth chart lists Jarrett Stidham as starter, Zach Wilson No. 2, Bo Nix No. 3

Jarrett Stidham ended the 2023 season as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, and he’s still on top of the depth chart heading into the 2024 preseason.

Stidham was listed as the starter on the Broncos’ first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. New arrival Zach Wilson was No. 2 and rookie first-round draft pick Bo Nix is No. 3.

Depth charts published by teams are unofficial and are often the work of the people who provide content to the teams’ websites, rather than from coaches. So they should be taken with a grain of salt.

But Stidham will, at least for now, be recognized for what he did with the franchise last year, when he took over after the benching of Russell Wilson. The starting job is Stidham’s until someone takes it from him.

Still, Broncos head coach Sean Payton will surely give Nix the opportunity to take the starting job. You don’t draft a quarterback in the first round if you don’t think he can play, and the biggest question facing the Broncos is when Nix will become their starter, not whether he’ll become their starter.