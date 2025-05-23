Will Howard eager to learn from Aaron Rodgers if the veteran QB signs

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, the Steelers have had five starting quarterbacks. They have tried the draft (Kenny Pickett), a trade (Justin Fields) and free agency (Russell Wilson).

They remain in search.

The Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph, a third-round pick in 2018, in free agency and drafted Will Howard in the sixth-round. They also have Skylar Thompson on their roster.

Aaron Rodgers, though, might end up being the bridge quarterback for 2025. Owner Art Rooney II said this week the Steelers were willing to to wait “a little while longer” for Rodgers to make a decision.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Howard told Kay Adams on Up and Adams this week. “That’s all over my head. But I’d love to be in a room and learn from him. Again, who knows what’s going to happen. I have no idea and that’s above my head.”

Howard, at some point, will get a chance to prove he’s the franchise quarterback the Steelers long have sought. He believes he has what the Steelers seek.

“They need like a gritty guy,” Howard said. “Growing up for me, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Big Ben, Big Ben was that guy. He was Pittsburgh. He was the Steel City, the blue collar and gritty guy. And I want to be that, too. I want to bring that edge and that energy. I think I did a pretty good job of it at Ohio State, and I kind of like to pride myself on that and I’m going to try and bring it to the Steel City.”