nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Broncos donate more than 15,000 Ridell Axiom helmets to Colorado high-school football teams

  
Published January 28, 2025 08:28 PM

The Denver Broncos have made an unprecedented gesture in support of high-school football throughout Colorado.

The Broncos, working with helmet manufacturer Riddell, have arranged for 15,516 Riddell Axiom helmets to be available to all 277 high-school football programs throughout the state.

They’re calling it: “All In. All Covered.”

The idea arose from a Denver Broncos Foundation Board Meeting in August 2024. The goal was and is “to reduce barriers of participation in football while improving health and safety.”

It’s a four-year program, with the Axiom selected due to its overall safety and performance features. Per the Broncos’ press release, “The Axiom features Riddell’s TRU-FIT SYSTEM, which uses 3D imaging of each athlete’s head for a personalized fit and protection system to improve impact response. It also comes standard with InSite Smart Helmet Technology for impact sensing and reporting.”

The effort will cost nearly $12 million, with the money coming from the Denver Broncos Foundation.

It’s an impressive gesture, which perhaps will be copied in the other states that professional football teams call home.