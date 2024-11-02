 Skip navigation
Broncos elevate FB Mike Burton, LB Kwon Alexander

  
Published November 2, 2024 05:41 PM

The Broncos cut fullback Mike Burton from their active roster Friday in a procedural move. They re-signed him to the practice squad Saturday.

The team needed the roster spot for offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton, who has used up his maximum of three elevations from the practice squad.

Burton was one of two players the Broncos elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Inside linebacker Kwon Alexander was the other.

Burton has appeared in all eight games for the Broncos this season. He has played 16 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 68 percent of its special teams snaps.

This is his second elevation of the season.

Alexander, who signed with the Broncos’ practice squad ahead of Week 4, has appeared in Denver’s past two games. The 10-year veteran has totaled three tackles and recovered a fumble in limited action.

Alexander has played 26 percent of Denver’s defensive snaps the past two weeks.