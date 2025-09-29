 Skip navigation
Broncos elevate LB Garret Wallow for Monday Night Football

  
Published September 29, 2025 06:10 PM

The Broncos made a roster move ahead of Monday Night Football.

The team announced it elevated linebacker Garret Wallow from the practice squad to the active roster for the Week 4 game against the Bengals.

Wallow was also elevated the past two weeks and has now reached the maximum number of permitted elevations. The Broncos will need to sign him to the 53-player roster for him to play again this season.

Wallow has played 55 percent of Denver’s special teams snaps in the two games he’s been active.

The Broncos will face the Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.