kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Broncos elevate Mike Burton, Lil’Jordan Humphrey to active roster vs. Seahawks

  
Published September 7, 2024 05:33 PM

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix will have fullback Mike Burton and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey available to him in Sunday’s debut against the Seahawks.

The Broncos elevated Burton and Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Seattle.

Each week, teams can elevate up to two players from the practice squad to the active roster to play in that week’s game. Players can be elevated at most three times in a season.

Burton is one of the Broncos’ top special teams players and will also likely get some snaps at fullback. Humphrey provides solid depth in the receiving corps and caught 13 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Broncos.

With Nix making the first start of his career, the Broncos are six-point underdogs on the road against the Seahawks in the opener, which is a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.