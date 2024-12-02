Broncos elevate OG Nick Gargiulo for Monday Night Football

The Broncos elevated offensive guard Nick Gargiulo from the practice squad for Monday Night Football.

Gargiulo has never played in the regular season.

He was elevated for the first time in Week 12 but was not active for Denver’s win over the Raiders.

The Broncos made him a seventh-round pick this spring.

Gargiulo played at Yale (2018-22) before transferring to South Carolina (2023). He started 36 of the 37 games he played in his six seasons of college football.

Gargiulo was a team captain and started all 12 games in his lone season with the Gamecocks in 2023.