Broncos elevate TE Lucas Krull, WR David Sills for Monday Night Football

The Broncos elevated tight end Lucas Krull and wide receiver David Sills from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday Night Football, the team announced Monday.

Neither player has appeared in a game for the Broncos yet this season.

Krull has played one career game. The Broncos signed him to their practice squad in August after he spent the 2022 season with New Orleans’ practice squad.

Krull recorded 10 catches for 136 yards for the Saints during the 2023 preseason.

Sills has appeared in 13 career games and started six contests for the Giants across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He has recorded 13 catches for 123 yards, including eight catches for first downs.