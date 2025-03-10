 Skip navigation
Broncos finalize three-year agreement with S Talanoa Hufanga

  
Published March 10, 2025 03:17 PM

The Broncos have finalized a three-year agreement with safety Talanoa Hufanga that will pay him a max of $45 million with $20 guaranteed at signing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hufanga will start opposite Brandon Jones in the Broncos’ secondary.

Hufanga made All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2022, but he has played only 17 the past two seasons combined. He tore an ACL two years ago and had a wrist injury that hampered him in 2024.

In seven games last season, he totaled 38 tackles.

The 49ers made Hufanga a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons with the team.

He leaves with seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups.