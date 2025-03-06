Broncos fire assistant coach Michael Wilhoite after his arrest last week

The Broncos fired linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite on Wednesday, 10 days after his arrest on suspicion of second degree assault of a police officer.

“After thorough discussions as an organization, I met with Michael Wilhoite and informed him we have decided to part ways,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said in a statement to Mike Klis of 9News. “We recognize the serious nature of the allegations against him and believe this is the best course of action at this time.

“I appreciate Michael’s contributions to the Broncos and am confident he will move forward in a positive direction.”

Wilhoite, 38, faces three charges — second-degree assault on a police officer, obstruction of a peace officer and criminal mischief — from the incident at the Denver airport, per Klis.

Wilhoite left his car unattended in the arrivals area, and when he returned, a police officer told him he couldn’t leave his vehicle in that spot, according to court records obtained by Klis. Wilhoite told the officer to “shut the [expletive] up.” The officer repeated his command, and Wilhoite repeated his expletive before chest-bumping the officer.

The officer shoved Wilhoite, and Wilhoite then punched the officer, according to the statement obtained by Klis. The officer had injuries to both knees, pain in his jaw and may have damaged his left wrist.

The officer fired his Taser at Wilhoite, who is accused of driving off before his arrest a short time later.

Wilhoite joined the team’s staff as outside linebackers coach in 2023.