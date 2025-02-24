Broncos LB coach Michael Wilhoite arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer

Broncos linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested on Sunday night and accused of assaulting a police officer.

Wilhoite was booked in the Denver downtown jail on suspicion of second degree assault of a police officer and is scheduled to appear in Denver County court Monday morning, according to Mike Klis of KUSA.

No details about what happened to lead to Wilhoite’s arrest have been released. The Broncos issued a brief statement acknowledging the arrest.

“We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information,’' the Broncos’ statement said.

The 38-year-old Wilhoite was undrafted coming out of Division II Washburn in 2011 and had to begin his professional playing career with the United Football League, but he played well enough there to draw NFL attention and had a short career as a linebacker with the 49ers and Seahawks. He was then hired to work on Sean Payton’s coaching staff with the Saints in 2019 and 2020, spent two years as the Chargers’ linebackers coach in 2021 and 2022, and then was hired by Payton again on the Broncos in 2023.