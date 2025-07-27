 Skip navigation
Broncos have “no timetable” for stadium plan

  
Published July 27, 2025 02:45 PM

The Broncos are planning to either build a new stadium or to renovate their current one. They currently have no timetable for getting things done.

"[W]e’re not going to put a timetable on it,” team president Damani Leech told reporters on Saturday. “This is a 30-, 40-, 50-year decision that we don’t want to rush by a matter of weeks here or there. We’re going to continue to do our due diligence until we feel like we’re in a position to make the right decision.”

It’s early enough that there’s no clarity whatsoever as to what will happen.

“I wouldn’t say any decision is made,” Leech said. “It’s a very comprehensive, long-term process that we’re going through. We’re trying to be very deliberate about it. [There’s] still no determination about whether it’s a new stadium or whether it’s a renovation or the location that it’s in, a lot of work to go there.”

They’ve also made no decisions about preferred sites, or whether it will be an open-air venue or a dome.

“I think you’re going to get a mix of reactions there,” Leech said. “Our survey we did about a year ago got a lot of great feedback from our fans; we got great feedback from our partners and premium holders. When we get to that point, we’ll dig back into that data but we’re far from designing anything at this stage.”

So something is coming. But there’s no clarity on when it will happen.