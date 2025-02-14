 Skip navigation
Broncos hire Darren Rizzi as special teams coordinator

  
Published February 14, 2025 04:20 PM

The Broncos are hiring former Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi as their special teams coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Rizzi was a finalist for the Saints’ head coaching job that went to Kellen Moore this week, freeing up the Broncos to hire Rizzi.

He has 16 years of experience in the NFL, the past six in New Orleans. Broncos coach Sean Payton hired Rizzi with the Saints.

Rizzi took over as the Saints’ interim head coach after the team fired Dennis Allen, and Rizzi was 3-5 in his first head coaching gig.

Rizzi’s longtime assistant, Phil Galiano, is a candidate to take over the Saints’ job and Galiano could follow Rizzi if he doesn’t get that job.