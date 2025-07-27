Broncos LB Drew Sanders out for extended time with foot injury

One of the Broncos’ linebackers will be sidelined for a while.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Drew Sanders suffered a foot tendon injury and an MRI revealed he will be out for an extended period of time.

Sanders will not be able to return for the start of the regular season. He still needs further tests to determine next steps.

Sanders, 24, suffered an Achilles tear during last year’s offseason program but was able to return late in the year for four games and Denver’s postseason loss.

A third-round pick in 2023, Sanders appeared in all 17 games with four starts as a rookie, recording 24 total tackles and a fumble recovery.