 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos LB Drew Sanders out for extended time with foot injury

  
Published July 27, 2025 06:02 PM

One of the Broncos’ linebackers will be sidelined for a while.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Drew Sanders suffered a foot tendon injury and an MRI revealed he will be out for an extended period of time.

Sanders will not be able to return for the start of the regular season. He still needs further tests to determine next steps.

Sanders, 24, suffered an Achilles tear during last year’s offseason program but was able to return late in the year for four games and Denver’s postseason loss.

A third-round pick in 2023, Sanders appeared in all 17 games with four starts as a rookie, recording 24 total tackles and a fumble recovery.