Broncos lead Cowboys 27-10 at halftime

The Cowboys haven’t beaten the Broncos in seven consecutive games, dating to a 31-21 win by Dallas over Denver in September 1995. The Cowboys will need a second-half comeback to end their losing streak.

Rookie running back RJ Harvey has rushed for two touchdowns, and Bo Nix has thrown two as the Broncos lead the Cowboys 27-10 at halftime.

The Cowboys, who rank first in total offense and 32nd in total defense, were outgained 264 to 152 in the first half. Dallas scored on only 2 of 6 possessions, with three punts, including two three-and-outs against Denver’s third-ranked defense, and Dak Prescott threw an interception on the team’s final possession of the half.

The Cowboys had Brandon Aubrey in position to try a 70-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the half, but Jahdae Barron picked Prescott on a pass intended for Jake Ferguson. It was Prescott’s first interception since Week 3 at Chicago.

Troy Franklin caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Nix in the first quarter, and rookie Pat Bryant had a 24-yarder with 39 seconds left in the first half. The Broncos also got touchdown runs of 40 and 1 from Harvey.

Nix is 13-of-17 for 169 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Franklin has five catches for 82 yards and Bryant two for 40. Courtland Sutton’s only catch went for 11 yards.

Prescott is 9-of-17 for 97 yards and an interception, and Javonte Williams has rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against his former team. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have combined for six catches for 66 yards.