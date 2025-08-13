Broncos legend Lionel Taylor dies at 89

Former Broncos receiver Lionel Taylor, the first pro football player to catch 100 passes in a single season, has died. He was 89.

Via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, Taylor died on August 6. He would have turned 90 on Friday, August 15.

Taylor joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 1959. He played linebacker in Chicago.

In 1960, he joined the Broncos in the first year of the AFL, switching to receiver.

He caught 92 passes in 12 games during the AFL’s first season, and 100 in 14 games during the 1961 campaign.

Taylor played for the Broncos through 1966. He finished his career with the Oilers, in 1967 and 1968.

He caught 567 passes for 7,195 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Following retirement, Taylor worked as receivers coach with the Steelers from 1970 through 1976, winning a pair of Super Bowls. He served as receivers coach for the Rams from 1977 through 1979, adding the title of offensive coordinator in 1980 and 1981.

Taylor coached at the college level from 1982 through 1988. He coached the Browns’ tight ends in 1990.

Five years later, Taylor joined the staff of the London Monarchs of NFL Europe. He was promoted to head coach in 1998.

Taylor is a member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

We extend our condolences to Taylor’s family, friends, teammates, and players.