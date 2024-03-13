Broncos, Lil’Jordan Humphrey agree to one-year deal

The Broncos are bringing back one of their offensive contributors.

According to Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Lil’Jordan Humphrey has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the franchise.

Humphrey caught 13 passes for 162 yards with three touchdowns for Denver in 2023, appearing in all 17 games with eight starts. He was on the field for 40 percent of the Broncos’ offensive snaps.

Humphrey entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2019, when Sean Payton was still New Orleans’ head coach. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2022 and played six games for New England before reuniting with Payton in Denver last offseason.

In 41 games, Humphrey has caught 31 passes for 477 yards with six touchdowns.