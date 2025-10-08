 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos’ Nik Bonitto named AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 8, 2025 12:17 PM

The Broncos have known that Nik Bonitto is an elite pass rusher since they drafted him in the second round in 2022. But this season, the whole NFL is noticing.

Bonitto has been named the AFC defensive player of the week after he recorded 2.5 sacks in Denver’s 21-17 win over Philadelphia. It’s Bonitto’s first player of the week award.

The Broncos signed the 26-year-old Bonitto to a four-year, $106 million contract extension just before the start of the regular season, and his play this year has justified the team’s investment in him. He now has an NFL-high seven sacks through five weeks of the season.

Bonitto is one of the NFL’s best defensive players, and he’s on his way to his best season.