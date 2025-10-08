Broncos’ Nik Bonitto named AFC defensive player of the week

The Broncos have known that Nik Bonitto is an elite pass rusher since they drafted him in the second round in 2022. But this season, the whole NFL is noticing.

Bonitto has been named the AFC defensive player of the week after he recorded 2.5 sacks in Denver’s 21-17 win over Philadelphia. It’s Bonitto’s first player of the week award.

The Broncos signed the 26-year-old Bonitto to a four-year, $106 million contract extension just before the start of the regular season, and his play this year has justified the team’s investment in him. He now has an NFL-high seven sacks through five weeks of the season.

Bonitto is one of the NFL’s best defensive players, and he’s on his way to his best season.