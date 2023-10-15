Broncos officially release Frank Clark

The Broncos made it official, releasing outside linebacker Frank Clark on Saturday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

The move has been in the works for awhile, and Clark took a pay cut earlier this week to help facilitate his departure. The Broncos, though, tried to trade him before releasing him.

Clark’s return to Kansas City seems obvious for both sides.

Clark, 30, played only two games for the Broncos after signing a one-year contract with $5.45 million in guaranteed money in June. The restructured deal reduced his salary to the veteran minimum for the rest of the season.

He follows edge rusher Randy Gregory out the door as the Broncos traded Gregory to the 49ers on Oct. 6.

Clark spent the past four seasons with the Chiefs, making three Pro Bowls.