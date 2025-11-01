 Skip navigation
Broncos officially rule out CB Pat Surtain

  
Published October 31, 2025 08:02 PM

The Broncos officially ruled out cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral) for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

The team did not place Surtain on injured reserve, hoping he can return at least by Week 13 after the off week.

Surtain is the reigning defensive player of the year.

The Broncos also ruled out wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion), tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and safety P.J. Locke (neck) for this week.

Surtain, Mims and Adkins did not practice this week, while Locke was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before not practicing on Friday.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad) does not have an injury designation.