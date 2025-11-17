 Skip navigation
Broncos OT Mike McGlinchey on Bo Nix: He’s our leader, we don’t win without him

  
Published November 17, 2025 08:53 AM

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said last week that he blocks out any criticism that isn’t delivered directly to his face, but there was no doubt that he needed to have a good game in Week 11.

The Broncos were hosting the Chiefs with a chance to take a commanding lead in the AFC West and a loss would have opened the door to more questions about Nix’s ability to lead the team to the highest levels available to them. Nix made sure those questions would not be asked on Sunday.

Nix led three scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including game-tying and game-winning drives after the Chiefs took a three-point lead with 10 minutes left to play. Nix completed passes for three first downs to set up the game-winning Wil Lutz field goal and went 24-of-37 for 295 passing yards in the 22-19 win.

“He’s the leader of this football team and we should all take something from what he did today, because we don’t win that game without him,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said, via the team’s website.

Nix has engineered five game-winning drives so far this season, which is one behind John Elway for the franchise record for a single season. That success in the biggest moments builds confidence across the roster and the Broncos will keep riding Nix as they try to keep growing their seven-game winning streak in the weeks to come.