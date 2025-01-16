 Skip navigation
Broncos owner Greg Penner: “Absolute goal” for 2025 is winning AFC West

  
Published January 16, 2025 07:01 AM

The Broncos ended a long playoff drought by securing the final wild card berth in the AFC tournament this season, but they aren’t interested in repeating that in 2025.

In a Wednesday press conference, Broncos owner Greg Penner said that he thinks this year’s experience “will be critical for the future” because “we have our sights set really high” when it comes to future accomplishments. The first one in the crosshairs is winning the AFC West.

The Chiefs have won nine straight division titles, but Penner said that the team has their eyes on keeping them from making it a perfect 10 in 2025.

“Our absolute goal next year is to win our division,” Penner said, via the team’s website.

The Broncos feel they have their quarterback in Bo Nix and that will make other areas of the team the focus of their offseason machinations. If they can hit on those moves in the same way they did with Nix, there could be a tussle at the top of the division next year.