Sean Payton on Bo Nix: We found the player who can lead us

The Broncos fell well short of a victory in last Sunday’s playoff game in Buffalo, but there were a few minutes where it looked like they might pull off an upset and advance to the divisional round.

Such thoughts started when quarterback Bo Nix hit wide receiver Troy Franklin for a 43-yard touchdown pass that gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. The lead evaporated, but the hope for success that Nix has provided since joining the team as a first-round pick last April has not been extinguished.

Nix is one of five rookies in league history to throw for at least 3,500 yards and at least 25 touchdowns, which is part of the reason why head coach Sean Payton feels that the Broncos have the guy they need running the show for years to come.

“I think it’s all in front of him,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “And I said this before, I think we found that player that can lead us and be what we need, relative to having the success we’re used to having. I think we found it.”

Broncos owner Greg Penner and General Manager George Paton echoed Payton’s feelings during press conferences of their own on Wednesday. The Broncos still have work to do to challenge for the division title and catch the top teams in the AFC, but that work will be a bit easier now that they have filled the most important position on the field.