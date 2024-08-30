Broncos owner Greg Penner: I’ve got high expectations for us in 2024

Broncos owner Greg Penner says Denver has a young team but not a rebuilding team.

Penner thinks the potential to win in 2024 is there, and he’s optimistic about what the Broncos can do this season.

“It’s a young team, but I’ve got high expectations for what we can accomplish,” Penner said, via the team’s website.

Penner said he noticed a different energy around the team this offseason than he saw a year ago.

“From the first day of OTAs, just the enthusiasm and competitiveness — I’m sure you all could hear it on the field — it was different,” Penner said. “That carried through to training camp and that passion and intensity we saw in the preseason games.”

Penner said he’s a big believer in rookie quarterback Bo Nix and endorsed head coach Sean Payton’s decision to name him the Week One starter.

“I’ve been really impressed with his poise and maturity,” Penner said of Nix. “That’s something about starting that many games in college that obviously develops that, and I think he’s got some incredible traits. It was great to see how he played in the first two preseason games. I had a chance to call him after Sean announced that he’d be the starting quarterback. I had a great conversation with him then. All rookies are going to go through some ups and downs in their first season, and I told him, ‘We’re going support you.’”

The betting odds say the Broncos are long shots to make the playoffs, but the owner thinks his team might surprise some people.