Broncos place OL Matt Peart, LB Garret Wallow on IR

The Broncos officially signed defensive back J.T. Gray from the Ravens’ practice squad, and they promoted offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

In corresponding moves, the Broncos placed offensive lineman Matt Peart (knee) and linebacker Garret Wallow (hamstring) on injured reserve.

The Broncos also announced they signed offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart and defensive end Garrett Nelson to their practice squad and placed wide receiver Thayer Thomas on the practice squad injury list.

Gray’s signing, which was previously reported, reunites him with Broncos head coach Sean Payton and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. After spending his first seven NFL seasons with the Saints, Gray joined the Ravens’ practice squad in September.

Throckmorton, a fifth-year player, has appeared in 49 games with 27 starts since entering the league in 2021. He spent most of the first six weeks of the season on Denver’s practice squad before being elevated for the Broncos’ Week 6 game against the Jets.

Peart played all 60 snaps against the Jets but underwent medical testing upon the team’s return to Denver. It marks the second consecutive week the Broncos have placed their starting left guard on injured reserve, with Peart following Ben Powers (biceps).

Wallow, who injured his hamstring against the Jets, played 90 special teams snaps this season. That is 63 percent of the team’s special teams snaps. He has not played a defensive snap.