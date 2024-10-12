 Skip navigation
Broncos place WR Josh Reynolds, C Luke Wattenberg on IR

  
Published October 12, 2024 06:20 PM

The Broncos will attempt to build on their three-game winning streak without a pair of offensive starters, for at least four games.

On Saturday, Denver placed receiver Josh Reynolds (hand) and center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) on injured reserve. Both had previously been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the 2-2 Chargers.

The roster spots were filled by defensive back Tanner McCalister and running back Audric Estime. McCalister had been on the practice squad; Estime had been on IR.

Marvin Mims, Jr. is listed as the understudy for Reynolds. As to a possible shuffling of the offensive line, coach Sean Payton told reporters on Friday, “We’ll see. We’ll be ready to go.”

The Broncos also elevated tackle Cam Fleming and guard Calvin Throckmorton for Sunday’s game at Denver.

It’s a significant AFC West battle. With the Chiefs at 5-0, someone needs to take charge of second place, and possibly get in position for a wild-card berth. A win by the Broncos, who are three-point home underdogs, would move Denver to a surprising 4-2 record.