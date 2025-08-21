 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos plan to play starters for 8-10 plays vs. Saints on Saturday

  
Published August 21, 2025 04:56 PM

Denver’s starters will be in action to end the preseason this week.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters in his Thursday press conference that starters are set for 8-to-10 plays against the Saints.

“That’s not just etched in stone — and then [we’ll] get into our second phase and third phase,” Payton said. “I’ve said this each week, there’s still some real important decisions to be made.”

That means quarterback Bo Nix will get his second stint of playing time this preseason. He was on the field for 19 snaps in the preseason opener, which worked out to 25 percent of the team’s offensive reps. Nix completed 6-of-11 passes for 31 yards in that game.

Additionally, Payton noted that while first-round rookie corner Jahdae Barron did not practice on Thursday, he’s OK and should play on Saturday. Payton noted Barron just had a soft-tissue issue.