Broncos plan to play starters for 8-10 plays vs. Saints on Saturday

Denver’s starters will be in action to end the preseason this week.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters in his Thursday press conference that starters are set for 8-to-10 plays against the Saints.

“That’s not just etched in stone — and then [we’ll] get into our second phase and third phase,” Payton said. “I’ve said this each week, there’s still some real important decisions to be made.”

That means quarterback Bo Nix will get his second stint of playing time this preseason. He was on the field for 19 snaps in the preseason opener, which worked out to 25 percent of the team’s offensive reps. Nix completed 6-of-11 passes for 31 yards in that game.

Additionally, Payton noted that while first-round rookie corner Jahdae Barron did not practice on Thursday, he’s OK and should play on Saturday. Payton noted Barron just had a soft-tissue issue.