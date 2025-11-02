Broncos pull even with Texans, 15-15, in fourth quarter

The Broncos are 3-0 when entering the fourth quarter trailing. They were down 15-7 entering the fourth quarter Sunday.

They already have tied it with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Bo Nix found RJ Harvey for a 27-yard touchdown, and Troy Franklin’s reception on the 2-point conversion tied it up.

The Texans have outgained the Broncos 220 to 187, but Houston is 0-for-3 in the red zone.

Nix is 12-of-25 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Harvey has two catches for 32 yards, and Courtland Sutton’s one catch was a 30-yard touchdown.