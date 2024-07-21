Broncos put Drew Sanders on PUP list

Most of the players placed on the physically unable to perform list when training camp gets underway are activated ahead of the start of the regular season, but a number of them will remain on the list and miss at least four games before becoming eligible to return.

Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders will be in the latter group this year. Sanders tore his Achilles during the team’s offseason workouts and will be out of action well into the regular season. There’s some hope he can return late in the year and the Broncos officially placed him on the PUP list Sunday.

Sanders was a third-round pick last year and posted 24 tackles while appearing in every game.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Broncos also placed defensive backs Caden Stearns and Delarrin Turner-Yell on the PUP list. The players can be activated at any time during training camp, but can’t practice until that happens.