 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos put OL Quinn Bailey on IR, sign OL Oliver Jervis

  
Published August 1, 2024 01:11 PM

Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Bailey’s season officially ended on Thursday.

The team announced that Bailey has been placed on injured reserve. Bailey was driven away from the field in an ambulance at Wednesday’s practice after he fractured his ankle during the session.

Players placed on injured reserve before the cut to 53 players are not eligible to be activated during the regular season.

Denver filled Bailey’s roster spot by signing offensive lineman Oliver Jervis. Jervis was undrafted out of Colorado State this year and he tried out for the Broncos at their rookie minicamp.

The Broncos also announced that they have activated rookie running back Blake Watson from the non-football injury list.