Broncos put OL Quinn Bailey on IR, sign OL Oliver Jervis

Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Bailey’s season officially ended on Thursday.

The team announced that Bailey has been placed on injured reserve. Bailey was driven away from the field in an ambulance at Wednesday’s practice after he fractured his ankle during the session.

Players placed on injured reserve before the cut to 53 players are not eligible to be activated during the regular season.

Denver filled Bailey’s roster spot by signing offensive lineman Oliver Jervis. Jervis was undrafted out of Colorado State this year and he tried out for the Broncos at their rookie minicamp.

The Broncos also announced that they have activated rookie running back Blake Watson from the non-football injury list.