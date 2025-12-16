Broncos put S Brandon Jones on IR

The Broncos will be without safety Brandon Jones for the rest of the regular season.

Jones landed on injured reserve on Monday because of a pectoral injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Packers. Jones will miss the final three regular season games and the Broncos’ first playoff game before he will be eligible to return to action.

Jones started 13 of the team’s 14 games and he has 78 tackles, a half-sack, an interception and a fumble recovery.

P.J. Locke replaced Jones on Sunday and is set to move into the starting lineup in his absence. He has only played 46 defensive snaps this season.

The Broncos claimed running back Cody Schrader off of waivers to fill the open spot on their roster.