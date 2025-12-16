 Skip navigation
Bills rally for 'creative' comeback vs Patriots
Purdy's play could be 'encouraging' for 49ers
Unpacking Vikings' SNF win over Cowboys

Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Broncos put S Brandon Jones on IR

  
Published December 16, 2025 06:12 AM

The Broncos will be without safety Brandon Jones for the rest of the regular season.

Jones landed on injured reserve on Monday because of a pectoral injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Packers. Jones will miss the final three regular season games and the Broncos’ first playoff game before he will be eligible to return to action.

Jones started 13 of the team’s 14 games and he has 78 tackles, a half-sack, an interception and a fumble recovery.

P.J. Locke replaced Jones on Sunday and is set to move into the starting lineup in his absence. He has only played 46 defensive snaps this season.

The Broncos claimed running back Cody Schrader off of waivers to fill the open spot on their roster.