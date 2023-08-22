Broncos put WR Jalen Virgil on IR, sign WR Josh Hammond

Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil hurt his knee in last weekend’s preseason game against the 49ers and he won’t be returning to the team this season.

The Broncos placed Virgil on injured reserve Tuesday. Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports that Virgil suffered a torn meniscus that will require surgery and keep him out for several months. He will not be eligible to be activated in the regular season.

Virgil joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent last year. He caught two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in nine appearances as a rookie.

The Broncos filled Virgil’s roster spot by signing wide receiver Josh Hammond. Hammond played in two games for the Jaguars and most recently saw action with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders.