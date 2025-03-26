 Skip navigation
Broncos re-sign FB Michael Burton

  
Published March 26, 2025 01:39 PM

Fullback Michael Burton is set for another season with the Broncos.

Luca Evans of the Denver Post reports that the Broncos have re-signed Burton. No terms of the deal have been disclosed.

The 2025 season will be Burton’s third with the Broncos. He also played for Broncos head coach Sean Payton when Payton held the same job with the Saints.

Burton appeared in every game the last two years and made five starts. He had 14 carries for 17 yards and a touchdown to go with 13 catches for 73 yards and another score. Burton is also a regular on special teams and has recorded 10 tackles and a forced fumble in that role.