Broncos release Jake Martin

Edge rusher Jake Martin is now available to sign as a free agent.

The Broncos announced Martin’s release on Wednesday afternoon. Martin had $1 million in guaranteed money on the books for this year and parting ways with him will create over $3.8 million in cap room.

Martin joined the Broncos in a trade with the Jets last year. He had six tackles and a sack in five games with the team. He had eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in eight games for the Jets.

Baron Browning, Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Christoper Allen, and Aaron Patrick are the remaining edge defenders on the roster in Denver.