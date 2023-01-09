 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos request interview with Dan Quinn

  
Published January 9, 2023 05:23 AM
nbc_pft_cowboysmanders_230109
January 9, 2023 09:05 AM
After Dak Prescott and the Cowboys sleepwalked through Week 18, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons are concerned about Dallas heading to Tampa to face Tom Brady on Wild Card Weekend.

The end of the regular season means that it is time to kick off head coaching searches around the league and the Broncos are off and running.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn interviewed with the Broncos last year before Denver hired Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after 15 games on the job.

Quinn interviewed with several other teams as well, but wound up returning for a second season running the defense in Dallas. The Cowboys have qualified for the playoffs and will be in Tampa to face the Buccaneers next Monday night.

Quinn was 43-42 as the head coach of the Falcons. He went 3-2 in the playoffs and took the team to Super Bowl LI.

The Broncos are also expected to interview their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. They’ve also spoken with former Saints head coach Sean Payton, but have to wait to formally interview him.