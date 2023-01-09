Broncos request interview with Dan Quinn

The end of the regular season means that it is time to kick off head coaching searches around the league and the Broncos are off and running.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn interviewed with the Broncos last year before Denver hired Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after 15 games on the job.

Quinn interviewed with several other teams as well, but wound up returning for a second season running the defense in Dallas. The Cowboys have qualified for the playoffs and will be in Tampa to face the Buccaneers next Monday night.

Quinn was 43-42 as the head coach of the Falcons. He went 3-2 in the playoffs and took the team to Super Bowl LI.

The Broncos are also expected to interview their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. They’ve also spoken with former Saints head coach Sean Payton, but have to wait to formally interview him.